Many things are wrong in Nigerian politics – Ogun APC chieftain

The All Progressives Congress, Ogun Central Senatorial Chairman, Adekunle Adesina has confirmed that many things are wrong in Nigerian politics and all hands must be on deck to support the agitation for restructuring in the country.

He made this known in Abeokuta, during a programme organised by some women group to honour the Senator representing Lagos West, Olamilekan Adeola and his wife to the mainstream political arena in the state capital.

Adesina noted that many politicians who knew nothing about the struggle for democracy got to power and have been busy with their own agenda which is different from the collective interest of the people.

Speaking on why he has been advocating for Senator Olamilekan Adeola for the topmost political office in the state, Adesina said he knew his political antecedents and he’s convinced that he has the qualities required to further develop the state.