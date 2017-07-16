MAPOLY lecturers suspend indefinite strike

Lecturers of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics have suspended their indefinite strike.

ASUP Chairman, Kola Abiola says the suspension was done after the intervention of Governor Ibikunle Amosun last Friday.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Professor Peter Okebukola has affirmed that there is no element of truth in the allegation that he wants them sacked.

He emphasised that his committee lacks the mandate to do so but shifted the blame on communication gap.