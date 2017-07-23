Home News Africa Mining revenue in D.R. Congo : Global witness alleges missing $750m
Mining revenue in D.R. Congo : Global witness alleges missing $750m
Mining revenue in D.R. Congo : Global witness alleges missing $750m

Mining revenue in D.R. Congo : Global witness alleges missing $750m

Image result for Mining revenue in D.R. Congo : Global witness alleges missing $750mReport published by Global Witness has alleged that nearly 20% of revenue earned from mining by Democratic Republic of Congo are stolen by corrupt officials.

According to the report, the country has lost over $750 million to corruption in the last three years.

The country’s ruling class is directly linked to corruption in the mining sector.

Global Witness said much of the mining revenues paid to the state owned mining company, Gecarmines, get missing.

The government had previously denied allegations of corruption in the mining sector.

