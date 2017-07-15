Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has again reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian government to accelerate the pace of national development on effective deployment of science , technology and innovation.

Onu spoke in Akure, the Ondo state capital at the flag-off of the national waste to wealth programme in the south west zone.

The minister noted that if the programme is well implemented, it will help the nation to convert the huge amount of waste generated into very useful products to create wealth for the people.

Onu added that the programme would move the nation’s economy from being resource based to knowledge based and innovation driven.

In his speech, Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of converting waste to wealth.