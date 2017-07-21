Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution

00
Ethnic Nationalities in the Niger Delta are determined to put in place measures that will prevent foreigners from operating modular refineries in their terrain.
This was disclosed at a press briefing by Youth Leaders of the Niger Delta which held in Abuja on Wednesday.
The leaders had met to deliberate on possibilities of evading future conflicts in Nigeria.
Also, an appeal was made to the government to tackle the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Country.
tags: Modular Refineries Niger Delta TVC