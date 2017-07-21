Home News Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution
Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution
News
Nigeria
0

Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution

0
0
now viewing

Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution

apc-logo-TVC
now playing

LG polls : Lagos APC pleads with members to move on

now playing

Court orders seizure of funds hidden in 7 banks over TSA contravention

now playing

Governors Forum sets up committee to consider state police

Yemi-Osinbajo-4-TVC
now playing

2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS's approval to re-allocate N135bn

now playing

NIGERIA'S FIRST ALL-ENTERTAINMENT BREAKFAST SHOW, WAKE UP NIGERIA, DEBUT ON TVC

Ethnic Nationalities in the Niger Delta are determined to put in place measures that will prevent foreigners from operating modular refineries in their terrain.

This was disclosed at a press briefing by Youth Leaders of the Niger Delta which held  in Abuja on Wednesday.

The leaders had met to deliberate on possibilities of evading future conflicts in Nigeria.

Also, an appeal was made to the government to tackle the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Country.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
apc-logo-TVC

LG polls : Lagos APC pleads with members to move on

TVCN 0

Court orders seizure of funds hidden in 7 banks over TSA contravention

TVCN 0

Governors Forum sets up committee to consider state police

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close