A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki to be remanded in Kuje Prison pending when his bail conditions are met.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba gave the order shortly after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission re-arraigned Turaki and three companies on 32 counts of money laundering offences involving more than 37 billion naira.

The defendants allegedly committed the offences between 2006 and 2007 while the former governor was in office.

The verdict comes just five days after Justice Yusuf Halilu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory granted him bail.

This was on conditions which merely require him to submit his travel documents to the court, produce two reasonable sureties residing in Abuja and sign a register to be opened at the EFCC’s office every two weeks.