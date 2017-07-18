Home Politics More than 100 PDP supporters defect to APC in Zamfara
Related imageMore one hundred officials and supporters of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Tsafe Local government area of Zamfara state have defected to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Receiving the defectors, the Zamfara State APC chairman Alhaji Lawal Abubakar Makaman Kaura assured them they would be carried along in the day to day activities of their new party.

He commended their conviction in choosing to support the present administration of Governor Abdulaziz yari Abubukar.

The new APC members gave reasons for making the move especially at a time when the PDP is strategising to bounce back after the supreme court ruling in favour of Senator Makarfi.

