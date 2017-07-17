Home Africa More than 30 missing after Cameroonian military boat sinks
More than 30 missing after Cameroonian military boat sinks
Cameroonian military
More than 30 missing after Cameroonian military boat sinks

Image result for Cameroonian military boat sinksMore than 30 people are missing after a boat belonging to an elite Cameroonian military unit sank off the coast n Sunday.

In a government statement, the logistics boat belonging to the Rapid Intervention Brigade, which fought the so-called terrorist group, Boko Haram, was carrying 37 people when it capsized.

Three soldiers were rescued but 34 passengers are still unaccounted for.

The accident, at the northern end of the coast near the village of Debunsha, is believed to have been caused by rough waters, but investigations are underway to learn more.

Cameroon has deployed thousands of soldiers to its Far North region to beat back Boko Haram insurgency.

