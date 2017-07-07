More than 500 houses destroyed in Sokoto windstorm

More than five hundred houses have been destroyed by a devastating windstorm that hit some part of Illela local government area of Sokoto State.

The Village Head of Shiyara Namata, one of the most affected areas told TVC News that property worth about N25 million was destroyed.

Roofs were blown-off many houses and many buildings collapsed while it lasted

Some of the victims are presently receiving attention at various medical centres.

Property worth millions of naira was destroyed at Shiyar Namata, a district in the border town of illela.

It is a new layout with some of the affected buildings yet to be occupied by the owners.

The victims are soliciting government support, to enable them return to their homes in no distant time.

Illela is a border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic and the town is occasionally pummeled by the Sahara desert windstorm.