Morocco have fallen short of hosting the World Cup, but this time this north African country fancy their chances of hosting the Africa cup of nations.

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lakjaa says Morocco is ready to take over from Cameroon in staging the 2019 Afcon should Cameroon step down.

Cameroon is reportedly experiencing delays in the execution of various infrastructural projects.

CAF are now expected to make organizational changes to the Afcon during their meeting in Rabat.

Lakjaa says his country is willing to step in as replacements.

CAF under Issa Hayatou, famously banned Morocco from two editions of the Afcon after the north African country withdrew from hosting the 2015 edition because of fears of Ebola.

Now, LAKAAJ says replacing Cameroon as host of the 2019 edition will be a ‘revenge of history.”