Thomas Muller scored two sublime goals as Bayern Munich capitalised on a fast start to edge Chelsea 3-2 in the opening match of the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti had implored his side to show improvement following a 4-0 thrashing by AC Milan in Shenzhen last week and the team responded with a scintillating opening spell as they raced to a 3-0 lead in 26 minutes.

Chelsea managed to haul themselves back into the contest on the stroke of halftime with left back Marcos Alonso scoring the Blues’ first goal.

Michy Batshuayi then stabbed home from close range in the 86th minute but Bayern held on for victory.

Chelsea’s next match is against Inter Milan on Saturday.