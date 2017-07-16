Home Football Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy
Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy
Football
Sports
0

Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

0
0
ndidi-with-musa-TVC
now viewing

Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

Oando-Plc-TVC
now playing

Securities Commission queries Oando Plc over financials

Audu-Ogbeh-TVC-Breakfast2
now playing

FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers - Ogbeh

DPR-TVCNews
now playing

Lagos floods : DPR seals off petrol tanks, fuel stations

Nigerian-engineers-TVCNews
now playing

Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy

now playing

Southern, Middle Belt elders call for restructuring

Image result for Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed MusaLeicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has included Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa in the Foxes squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The squad was announced on Leicester’s official website on Saturday.

Also in the squad is Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez who is reportedly considering departing from the club before the end of the new Premier League season.

Leicester will face West Bromwich Albion at Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday before facing either Crystal Palace or Liverpool on Saturday 22 July.

The Foxes will kick-off the 2017/2018 EPL season with an away trip to Arsenal on Friday, August

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
peter-odemwingie2-TVC

Osaze becomes top scorer in Indonesian league

TVCN 0
Victor-Oladipo-TVC

TVCN 0

FIFA re-admit Sudan after lifting suspension

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close