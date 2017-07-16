Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has included Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa in the Foxes squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The squad was announced on Leicester’s official website on Saturday.

Also in the squad is Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez who is reportedly considering departing from the club before the end of the new Premier League season.

Leicester will face West Bromwich Albion at Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday before facing either Crystal Palace or Liverpool on Saturday 22 July.

The Foxes will kick-off the 2017/2018 EPL season with an away trip to Arsenal on Friday, August