NACCIMA pays Courtesy visits to TVC News

NACCIMA pays Courtesy visits to TVC News

The National Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry Mine and Agriculture – NACCIMA paid a courtesy visit to the head quarters of TVC NEWS.

The president of the association who is also the first female president Iyalode Alaba commended TVC for upholding best international practices in broadcasting and also supporting NACCIMA.

The NACCIMA delegation was received by the Chief operating officer of Continental Broadcasting Service, Lemi Olalemi and the Deputy Director of News, Tunde Osho.

Members of the management team of TVC were decorated as ambassadors of NACCIMA.

