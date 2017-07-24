Home Health NASS asks FG to implement provisions in National Health Act
NASS asks FG to implement provisions in National Health Act
Health
NASS asks FG to implement provisions in National Health Act

The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole to obey the National Health Act’s provision for the setting aside of atleast one percent of the consolidated revenue fund in 2018 budget for the health sector.

Senate President Bukola Saraki gave the mandate at the launch of a federal and state legislators network for universal health coverage in Nigeria.

TVC News Sumner Sambo reported that the National Assembly said it is ready to support the executive in the implementation of the law.

They lawmakers said Nigeria needs to improve funding of its healthcare through the health act in order to prevent medical tourism abroad hence the formation of a network of federal and state legislatures with support by donor agencies.

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives said they are currently reviewing the National Health Insurance Act (NHIS) to ensure more universal health coverage.

