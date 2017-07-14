National Assembly begins review of 1999 Constitution

The joint working retreat of both the Senate and the House of Representatives committees began on Friday the process of amending the 1999 constitution.

Political Correspondent Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that the review of the 1999 constitution couldn’t have come at a better time. The outcry for restructuring of the country has been unprecedented in the last few weeks.

Stakeholders from the upper and lower chambers gathered in Lagos to kick start the process. Legislators from some state houses of assembly were also represented.

At the colourful opening ceremony of the retreat, the host Governor Akinwunmi Ambode tasked the lawmakers to reduce the burden of the federal government and grant a special status to Lagos state.

The chairmen of the constitution amendment committee for the 2 houses say this exercise will be different from previous ones.

Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the majority leader of the house of representatives affirmed that the exercise will seek to address the items on the exclusive list with a view to yielding more power to the states.

The lawmakers says they might take a look at recommendations of the 2014 national conference. Analysts say the potentially long and cumbersome exercise might douse rising tension in the country.