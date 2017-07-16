New CHAN Eagles best of NPFL – Victor Ezeji

Former Rivers United striker Victor Ezeji has posited that the Nigerian home based players invited for the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifying match against Togo or Benin Republic are among the best in the NPFL.

Nigeria chief coach Salisu Yusuf named a strong 30-man squad for the upcoming 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers with Players like Victor Mbaoma (Remo Stars) and Chukwuka Onuwa (MFM) conspicuously missing from the team.

The Super Eagles will go into camp before they take on the winner between Togo and Benin in CHAN qualifiers next month.

The first-leg is scheduled to take place in either Cotonou, Benin or Lome, Togo on the weekend of 11th-13th August.