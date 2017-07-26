Home Business New investors emerge for Etisalat
New investors emerge for Etisalat
New investors emerge for Etisalat

Image result for New investors emeger for EtisalatNew investors should emerge for troubled telecommunications firm Etisalat within the next three months.

Central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele says the process for new investor takeover is ongoing.
He says the apex had to intervene in sustaining the bank to avoid subscriber and job losses.

The governor says the organisation’s revenue has not been affected by the crisis.

But Reports indicate the network’s debt burden resulted in an eight point two million subscriber loss.

The network has since been renamed 9mobile.

