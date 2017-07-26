Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has appointed a new goalkeeper trainer for the team ahead of the 2018 world cup qualifier against Cameroon next month.

But the identity of the new coach has not been disclosed.

Rohr will arrive in Nigeria alongside the newly appointed goalkeeper trainer for the upcoming CHAN Qualifiers.

Although appointed by Rohr, his appointment has been approved by the Nigeria football federation.

He is expected to work alongside incumbent goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu.

The NFF Communications Director Ademola Olajire who confirmed the appointment of the new coach in a chat with a radio station, Brila FM, on Monday, said the federation acceded to Eagles’ manager Gernot Rohr’s request for a new trainer.

He said the new man, who is a foreigner, would work closely with the current Eagles goalkeepers’ trainer Alloy Agu. According to him, the new coach will join up with the homebased team that is preparing for CHAN qualifying matches against Benin Republic.

“I may not be specific but what I can say is he’s expected to see the CHAN team in Kano.He wants to be there to see what they are doing and especially to look out for a home based goalkeeper, one of whom could be in goal in the match against Cameroon and probably Zambia,’ Olajire said.

“The new coach will be joining and supporting Agu in building up the confidence of the home based goalkeeper. “Rohr will also be around to monitor the team and sanction which goalkeeper will be selected for the clash against Cameroon next month.”

The team has been hit by goalkeeping crisis after first choice Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukemia and Rohr losing confidence in the second choice Daniel Akpeyi.

