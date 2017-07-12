NFF officials to visit Ikeme in London

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are making arrangements to send a five-man delegation to London to visit the ailing Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme in the hospital.

Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukemia last week and has since been hospitalised in London where he is currently receiving treatment.

A member of the NFF technical committee, Paul Bassey reveals the committee is making a concrete arrangement for the trip while awaiting the return of the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick who is out of the country.

He also expressed confidence the exit of Ikeme from the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Cameroon will not affect the team’s performance.