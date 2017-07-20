Home Football NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion
NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion
Football
Sports
0

NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion

0
0
Amaju-Pinnick-CAF-TVC
now viewing

NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion

now playing

Corruption charges : Former Adamawa State governor Ngilari acquitted

NMRC-TVC
now playing

Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond

senate -RECs-TVC
now playing

Senate confirms eight Resident Electoral Commissioners, rejects one

investment-summit-selectusa-TVC
now playing

U.S. officials say looking for steps by China to open markets

FIRS-TVC
now playing

Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue - FIRS

Amaju-Pinnick-TVC-NFFNigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick says the proposed expansion of the Africa Cup of Nations participating teams to 24 will give smaller other African Nations a chance to partake of the tournament.

He says CAF is copying the Idea of UEFA, who expanded the European Championship to allow more nations compete.

Pinnick says the proposal is hinged on sporting, commercial and infrastructural reasons, and believes everyone would soon come to appreciate the position of the proponents of a bigger Africa Cup of Nations.

Another major change to the AFCON Format is the decision to switch the tournament from January to June.

The decisions are expected to be ratified by the by the CAF executive Committee at the CAF General Assembly scheduled for Friday.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Neymar-Barcelona-PSG-TVCNews

PSG trigger Neymar release clause, Barcelona adamant

TVCN 0
deaflympics2017-TVCNews

Nigeria absent as Deaf Olympic Games begins in Turkey

TVCN 0
Stephen-Keshi-TVCNews

Keshi stadium to be ready to host 2018 African Athletics tourney

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close