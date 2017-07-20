NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick says the proposed expansion of the Africa Cup of Nations participating teams to 24 will give smaller other African Nations a chance to partake of the tournament.

He says CAF is copying the Idea of UEFA, who expanded the European Championship to allow more nations compete.

Pinnick says the proposal is hinged on sporting, commercial and infrastructural reasons, and believes everyone would soon come to appreciate the position of the proponents of a bigger Africa Cup of Nations.

Another major change to the AFCON Format is the decision to switch the tournament from January to June.

The decisions are expected to be ratified by the by the CAF executive Committee at the CAF General Assembly scheduled for Friday.