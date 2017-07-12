Nig. Industrial Bank collaborates with int’l institutions

The economic recovery and growth plan is aimed at restoring growth, social infrastructure investments and making the Nigerian economy globally competitive.

Nigeria’s industrial bank now intends to assist with attaining the plan’s target.

It will collaborate with multilateral institutions to get this done.

Already the Nigerian development finance institution is taking steps to raise an additional 1 trilion naira for MSME funding.

This is to help drive the establishment of government’s economic zones and industrial park projects.

The trade and investment authorities commend this initiative which they see as critical to economic advancement.

A new board for the Industrial Bank has just been put in place by government to further drive its vision for the nation’s MSMEs.