Niger Delta youth leaders insist on resource control
Niger Delta youth leaders insist on resource control

Niger Delta Youths-TVC
Niger Delta youth leaders insist on resource control

Image result for Niger Delta youth leaders insist on resource controlSome youth leaders from the Niger Delta region have identified resource control as the most important pre-condition for restructuring the country.

This was the focus of a stakeholders’ interactive forum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State organized to deliberate on the way forward for the Niger Delta.

TVC News Uche Okoro reports that Youth leaders from six oil producing states of the Niger Delta region have
come together to take a position on restructuring of the country.

At the end of the brainstorming session, they agreed that for the process to bring about the desired result there must first be fiscal federalism.

Also while reacting to those opposed to its demand for resource control the group dismissed claims that the Niger Delta lacks the capacity to effectively manage oil resources from the region.

For some participants however, energies should first be channeled towards restructuring the country along political lines.

As calls for restructuring of Nigeria gains fresh momentum, the youth group has called on Niger Delta people to put aside selfish interests for the collective benefit of the region.

The Niger Delta Young Leaders forum has also charged the federal government to commence the restructuring process as proof as the administration’s commitment to set the country on a new path of national development.

