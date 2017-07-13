Home News Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring
Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring

0
0
Buhari-Niger Delta-TVC
now viewing

Niger Delta Youths call for restructuring

Governor Amosun-TVC-Ikenne
now playing

Ikenne indigenes begs Amosun not to relocate College of Health Sciences

MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC
now playing

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut indefinitely

Yakubu Gowon-Bayelsa - Govt Office
now playing

Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex

now playing

Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims

Ahmed_Makarfi-Sheriff - TVC
now playing

Senate caucus applauds S'Court's ruling on PDP leadership tussle

Image result for Niger Delta Youths call for restructuringA group of youths from the Niger Delta has stressed the urgent need to restructure the country along economic lines before the 2019 general election.

It was one of the resolutions reached at the Niger Delta Young Leaders Stakeholders forum that held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The group is also calling for 100 percent control of oil resources by the Niger Delta, describing this as the only solution to agitations for development in the region.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Governor Amosun-TVC-Ikenne

Ikenne indigenes begs Amosun not to relocate College of Health Sciences

TVCN 0
MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut indefinitely

TVCN 0
Yakubu Gowon-Bayelsa - Govt Office

Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close