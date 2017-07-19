Nigeria absent as Deaf Olympic Games begins in Turkey

The World Deaf Olympic Games has started in Turkey, but the Nigerian contingent to the Games is yet to leave the country.

The team is still in Abuja, waiting for money and visa to travel.

Nigeria was scheduled to take part in three sports, football, athletics and table tennis, at the event which ends on the 30th of July, but funding and visa hitches have delayed the team’s trip to Istanbul.

Officials of the Ministry of Sports have chosen to cut down on the contingent.

In stead of 18 athletes just 10 will travel and the football team made up of 25 players will have just 18.

Nigeria will no longer present a team for table tennis.