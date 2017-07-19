Home Sports Nigeria absent as Deaf Olympic Games begins in Turkey
Nigeria absent as Deaf Olympic Games begins in Turkey
Sports
0

Nigeria absent as Deaf Olympic Games begins in Turkey

0
0
deaflympics2017-TVCNews
now viewing

Nigeria absent as Deaf Olympic Games begins in Turkey

Stephen-Keshi-TVCNews
now playing

Keshi stadium to be ready to host 2018 African Athletics tourney

Cashew-Nuts-Nigeria
now playing

Nigeria to export 130,000 tonnes of cashew nuts to U.S.

Goldman-Sachs-TVCNews
now playing

Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2

U.K.-Inflation-TVCNews
now playing

U.K's inflation rate drops to 2.6 pct

Livingstone-Wichie-TVCNews
now playing

I was sent by Wike to destroy Amaechi - Livingstone Wechie

Image result for Deaf Olympic Games 2017 begins in TurkeyThe World Deaf Olympic Games has started in Turkey, but the Nigerian contingent to the Games is yet to leave the country.

The team is still in Abuja, waiting for money and visa to travel.

Nigeria was scheduled to take part in three sports, football, athletics and table tennis, at the event which ends on the 30th of July, but funding and visa hitches have delayed the team’s trip to Istanbul.

Officials of the Ministry of Sports have chosen to cut down on the contingent.

In stead of 18 athletes just 10 will travel and the football team made up of 25 players will have just 18.

Nigeria will no longer present a team for table tennis.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Stephen-Keshi-TVCNews

Keshi stadium to be ready to host 2018 African Athletics tourney

TVCN 0

Okagbare, Amusan, others set for Warri Relays, CAA Grand Prix

TVCN 0
AFCON- Morocco-TVC

Morocco says ready to host AFCON if Cameroon lacks capacity

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close