Nigeria has joined the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers in cutting production output to 1.8 million barrels per day.

OPEC called on members and non members to comply with production cuts until the end of March 2018 to clear global stocks and support prices.

Reports from OPEC monthly oil market indicates, Crude oil production from Nigeria increased to 1.663 million bpd in June from 1.494 million bpd in May.