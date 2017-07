The National Defence College has recommended the involvement of Nigeria’s armed forces in the rebuilding of parts of North East Nigeria ravaged by the activities of the Boko Haram Insurgency.

These were among recommendations contained in the report of a research work by Course 25 participants of the College which was presented to Acting President Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The report also, recommended a special court for the trial of offences related to terrorism.