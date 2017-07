Team Nigeria has stepped up preparations for the Youth Commonwealth games coming up in Nassau, Bahamas later this month.

A larger chunk of the contingent are camped at the National stadium in Abuja while others are training in Lagos.

Nigeria will be represented by 26 athletes taking part in 7 sports including Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Boxing, Tennis, Judo and Swimming.

The swimming contingent to the championship have vowed to make Nigeria proud.