Nigeria, three others get Trump’s $639m aids against starvation

United States President, Donald Trump, at the weekend promised $639 million in aid to feed people facing starvation because of drought and conflict in North-eastern part of Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

Of the funding, $121 million would go to Nigeria, according to Rob Jenkins, Acting Head, Bureau of Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance at the US Agency for International Development.

Similarly, more than $191 million would go to Yemen, $199 million to South Sudan and nearly $126 million for Somalia.

Jenkins said USAID was also concerned about the situation in southern Ethiopia, adding that Washington had already provided some $252 to the country.

President Trump’s pledge came during a working session of the G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany.