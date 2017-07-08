Nigerian Airforce partners with Britain on air assets preservation

In 2013, a military base in Maiduguri, Borno state was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

Sophisticated weapons were carted away by the terrorists, leaving military personnel fleeing in terror.

It has remained a concern to Nigerian Airforce’s top brass, who say they are working hard to ensure that never again should such a thing happen.

And they are collaborating with the British Airforce in that regard.

The senior air force officers say never again will enemies of Nigeria steal from its arsenal .

The partnership with the Britons has sharpened and built needed capacity for their Nigerian counterparts.

Its a move officers and men of the Nigerian airforce say will be consolidated upon.

They promise to also transfer the knowledge shared with other personnel.