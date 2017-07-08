Home News Nigerian Airforce partners with Britain on air assets preservation
Nigeria
Nigerian Airforce partners with Britain on air assets preservation

Image result for Nigerian Airforce partners with Britain on air asset preservationIn 2013, a military base in Maiduguri, Borno state was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.
Sophisticated weapons were carted away by the terrorists, leaving military personnel fleeing in terror.

It has remained a concern to Nigerian Airforce’s top brass, who say they are working hard to ensure that never again should such a thing happen.

And they are collaborating with the British Airforce in that regard.

The senior air force officers say never again will enemies of Nigeria steal from its arsenal .

The partnership with the Britons has sharpened and built needed capacity for their Nigerian counterparts.

Its a move officers and men of the Nigerian airforce say will be consolidated upon.

They promise to also transfer the knowledge shared with other personnel.

