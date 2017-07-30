The Nigerian army Peacekeeping center at the Jaji military cantonment has been renamed Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre.

Tesem Akende reports that very senior army officers, serving and retired arrived the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre in Jaji to honour a retired four-star general, Martin Luther Agwai

Retired.

General Agwai made giant strides, as a military officer both at home and abroad.

Apart from rising through the ranks to become chief of army staff and later chief of defence staff, he also served as United Nations Advisor, deputy force commander of the United Nations mission in Sierra Leone. The biggest task was as force commander of the African union and United Nations hybrid operation in Darfur, made up of more than 20,000 soldiers and 6,000 police personnel.

General Agwai had introduced the drill while in service, and it has now become a tradition in the army. But beyond the drill, the chief of army staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai led other Generals to a push up session. This was in honour of the retired General, and demonstration of fitness.

Army authorities say the move became necessary after going through his track record at home and abroad.

The Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre flag was then lowered, and one with a new inscription hoisted.

Full of cheer, an elated Agwai couldn’t help but also go down for a push up routine. Although retired, he proved that once a General, always a General.

The Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership & Peace Keeping Centre has an international scope which believes that everything starts and ends with leadership.

Apart from just preparing troops for foreign missions, it would be carrying out leadership related training especially for military personnel across the globe.