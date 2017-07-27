Home News Nigerian army promises to train officers on intelligence gathering
Nigerian army promises to train officers on intelligence gathering
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerian army promises to train officers on intelligence gathering

0
0
Nigerian-Army-TVCNews
now viewing

Nigerian army promises to train officers on intelligence gathering

Rauf-Aregbesola-Osun-TVCNews
now playing

Bilateral ties : Osun and Australia pledge symbiotic economic bond

Jailed-Man-TVC
now playing

Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates

Prison-Inmates-TVC
now playing

Empowerment scheme : Kaduna government graduates prison inmates

FEC-meeting1-TVC
now playing

FEC approves rehabilitation for Apapa, Kaduna roads

now playing

Nigerian govt promises to assist women in agriculture

Nigerian-Army-Headquarters- -TVCThe General Officer Commanding , 2nd division of the Nigerian army ,Chukwunedu Abraham says the Nigerian Army will continue to protect the territorial integrity of country.
Abraham spoke at the opening of the inter brigade competition involving five brigades of the division in Akure army cantonment .

The competition is an annual ritual designed to keep in tune physical fitness and formation alertness of officers in order to provide adequate security for the country.

Abraham added that the Nigerian army is ready to expose its officers to modern way of tackling insurgency.

He charged officers of the division to rededicate themselves to formations and rules of engagement for better performance in security provision.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Rauf-Aregbesola-Osun-TVCNews

Bilateral ties : Osun and Australia pledge symbiotic economic bond

TVCN 0
Jailed-Man-TVC

Attempted jail break : Bayelsa prison officials nab six inmates

TVCN 0
Prison-Inmates-TVC

Empowerment scheme : Kaduna government graduates prison inmates

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close