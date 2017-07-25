Nigerian Army promotes more than 6,000 soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the special promotion of more than six thousand soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole to various ranks.

The soldiers have been fighting the terrorist group Boko Haram.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made the announcement said Buratai gave the approval on Tuesday.

The Army Chief has congratulated the newly promoted soldiers and urged them to keep up the ongoing fight against the terror group in the North-East.

Recall that a Military Special Court Martial had last Thursday demoted Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Sani, one time Chief of Transformation and Innovation Centre of the Nigerian Army, to a Brigadier-General. The President of the court, AVM James Gbum, demoted Sani after he convicted him on a five-count charge bordering on cheating.

Sani had been standing trial in the court since 2015 after he was accused of dividing and allocating part of army land to himself. The court sat at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja. Gbum also ordered the convict to return N23 million being the money he got after he sold the part of the army land to himself. The court held that the convict fraudulently allocated to himself part of the land – 436 hectares, in Abuja and sold it.

The leadership of the Nigerian Army, also last week approved the redeployment of more than 500 officers across the country.