Image result for Nigerian Army recovers 21 bodies in rescue operationThe Nigerian Army says it has recovered 21 additional bodies in an operation to rescue oil exploration workers abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman says the bodies recovered include five soldiers, 11 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and five members of the exploration team.

Usman says vehicles and various calibres of weapons were also recovered in the operation.

He said contrary to media reports, six out of the 12 members of the exploration team are still missing, while one of the NNPC staff returned to base alive.

Usman also regrets his earlier statement about the rescue of all NNPC Staff describing the error as not deliberate.

 

