Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond
Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond

Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond

Image result for Nigerian Mortgage RefinancingThe Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company has planned to raise N20 billion through the bond market to finance housing scheme for citizens.
Managing Director, NMRC, Charles Inyangete, made this known at the 11th Abuja International Housing Conference with the theme: ‘Solving Nigeria’s housing challenge through innovative finance and infrastructure solutions’.

The agency plans to issue a N2bn sukuk bond as part of its initiative to tackle housing needs of low income earners.

Inyangete said the bond would be floated under the NMRC’s N440bn bond issuance programme.

