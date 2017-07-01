Home News Nigerian Soldiers clear gutter, fix potholes in Ikorodu
Nigerian Soldiers clear gutter, fix potholes in Ikorodu

Image result for Nigerian Army Day: Soldiers commence community service in IkoroduSoldiers of the 174 battalion, Ikorodu have commenced community service around the town as part of activities marking this year’s Nigerian Army Day celebration.

Residents were pleasantly surprised to witness the soldiers fixing bad spots around Odogunyan bus stop in Ikorodu.

Commuters and motorists watched as military men laid aside their weapons early this Saturday to fill up potholes famous for causing traffic gridlock along that road.

Similar sanitation exercises are planned for other parts of the country.

The supervising and Commanding Officer, 174 Battalion Ikorodu, Lt Col. Benedict Eze said the bad portion on the road causes holdup and constnt accidents.

According to Lt Col. Eze, the community service was successful because the Oba of Ikorodu supported them financially but called for government intervention to provide lasting a solution.

The whole exercise actually went well, more importantly because of the financial assistance we received from the Ikorodu monarch. But I think what we are doing is to just a temporary measure, there is need for the government to urgently come in and rescue the situation, Lt. Eze said.

