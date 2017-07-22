Home News Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classrooms
Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classrooms
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classrooms

0
0
Teachers-in-Nigeria-TVC
now viewing

Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classrooms

now playing

Father needs N4m to cure hypoechoic condition

now playing

Customs intercepts 20ft container loaded with fake cables

now playing

NNPC earned N62bn from refined products in May

Counting and Sorting
now playing

Live Updates: #LagosCouncilElections Results

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-TVC
now playing

#LagosCouncilElections: Lagos remains most secured state in Nigeria - Tinubu

Image result for Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classroomsNigerian students have been urged to focus on their passion, be consistent and think beyond the classroom for them to be successful in the creative industry.

This admonition was given by Discussants at the Academic Summit organised for students of the University of Lagos.

Organisers of the programme said the essence is to introduce students to the realities in the creative industry beyond the classroom.

Experts in Photography, Social media, Cinematography, Content management and other areas were on hand to address the more than one thousand students.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Counting and Sorting

Live Updates: #LagosCouncilElections Results

TVCN 0
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-TVC

#LagosCouncilElections: Lagos remains most secured state in Nigeria – Tinubu

TVCN 0
Bucket Ballot Box

#LagosCouncilElections: Voters use buckets as ballot boxes in Agege

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
#LagosCouncilElections: Click HERE to catch up with all UpdatesX