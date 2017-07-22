Nigerian students have been urged to focus on their passion, be consistent and think beyond the classroom for them to be successful in the creative industry.

This admonition was given by Discussants at the Academic Summit organised for students of the University of Lagos.

Organisers of the programme said the essence is to introduce students to the realities in the creative industry beyond the classroom.

Experts in Photography, Social media, Cinematography, Content management and other areas were on hand to address the more than one thousand students.