Nigerian youths urged to develop bankable brands
Nigerian youths urged to develop bankable brands

Nigerian youths urged to develop bankable brands

Image result for Nigerian youths urged to develop bankable brandsNigerian youths have been urged to develop bankable brands that can help them improve their entrepreneurial skills.

This was stated in Lagos when a selected group of young people in Lagos participated in a workshop that explains how to write bankable proposals to fast-track the growth of small businesses.

The workshop was tagged “brand me class” and it exposed participants to the potentials of harnessing the digital space into economic opportunities.

Business owners were taught the importance of carving a niche for themselves in a competitive market.

