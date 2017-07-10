Nigerian youths warned against making hate speeches

Nigerian youths have again been warned not to allow themselves to be manipulated into beating the drums of War in the Country.

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups gave the warning in Abuja arguing that those pushing such an agenda, are doing so for their selfish political motivated gains.

It would be recalled that over the past few weeks, some groups of Nigerian Youths have made the news being at the centre of calls for the division of the Country.

It has galvanized several civil society groups who have made it their business to enlighten the Youths on why ethnic nationalities in Nigeria need to stay together irrespective of their political ideology, religious beliefs and geography.

The coalition of civil society groups is not left out, and has expressed concern that such calls are Capable of creating war which the Youths will be to be recruited to prosecute.

These activists attribute the reason for youth violence to the collapse of governance in the Country, but urge the Youth to channel their energy into productive things that will benefit them and the Country.

They commend the Acting president’s effort in upholding the cardinal principles of the Buhari administration while his Principal has been away.

