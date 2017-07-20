As part of its multi-million dollar investment in programming and content, TVC Media has today announced the imminent debut of the country’s first all-round entertainment breakfast show, Wake Up Nigeria, on TVC.

Set to air live starting from Monday, July 24th, 2017 on weekdays between 7am and 9am, the show’s lead anchors, Abayomi Owope and Titilayo Oyinsan supported by three other presenters, will treat viewers of each episode to everything that makes for life and living in Nigeria. Packed with celebrity interviews, cookery, live music, fashion, health, celebrity news, showbiz gossip, stand-up comedy and so much more. All of this in addition to news headlines, sports and a quick look at the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.

TVC’s Deputy Director Programmes, Morayo Afolabi – Brown said,

“Over the last decade, the taste of the Nigerian viewer has evolved dramatically just as their yearning for premium entertainment content has grown significantly. Wake UpNigeria is TVC’s robust response to that yearning. It’s a show for everyone with a tutored taste for top-notch entertainment content that is both captivating and cerebral.”

“The show’s lively pace and fun-filled format is conceptualised to ensure viewers awaken to exciting mornings, and so helping to set the tone for their day. It’s rich,varied and compelling content is guaranteed to keep viewers glued to their TV sets for the length of the programme. We also have juicy lifestyle and human angle stories lined up to provide inspiration for viewers so they can aim high and live their best lives,”

Afolabi-Brown added.

Wake Up Nigeria is a largely politics-free zone with a remit to entertain the nation!

The show is poised to be a tribute to the kind of media excellence achievable in Nigeria and demonstrates a core value to which TVC remains committed.

