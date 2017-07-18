Home Business Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report
Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report
Business
0

Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report

0
0
PWC -TVC
now viewing

Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC Report

now playing

Petroleum Engineers discuss challenges of crude production

Senate-Customs-Rice-TVC
now playing

Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders

Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC
now playing

Breaking: Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

Femi-Pedro -TVC
now playing

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

now playing

Money Laundering Allegation: Court remands Jigawa ex-Gov. Turaki in Prison

Image result for Nigeria’s investment Rate Still Below Par – PwC ReportNigeria’s investment rate is below Sub Saharan African Countries by 23.3% and 28.9 per cent below BRICS nations, a report by the PwC titled, ‘Boosting Investment: Nigeria’s Path to Growth’ revealed this.

The report said between 2007 and 2016, Nigeria’s investment share to total production in the economy dropped from 18.7 per cent to 12.6 per cent.

The report maintained that Nigeria needed investment to restore growth, noting that in 2016, the country’s economy slowed into a recession for the first time since 1991.

Real GDP contracted 1.5 per cent year-on-year, a reflection of the two and a half year decline in export earnings…while currency value dropped by 34%.

The report cited China and India as examples of economies that have attained investment-led growths.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Petroleum Engineers discuss challenges of crude production

TVCN 0
Senate-Customs-Rice-TVC

Smuggled rice: Senate wants Customs to check land borders

TVCN 0
Jide-Omokore-Kola Aluko-TVC

Oil deal: Court directs 19 banks to seize Aluko, Omokore’s assets

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close