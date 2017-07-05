Nigeria’s Oydeji becomes FIBA Ambassador

World basketball ruling body – FIBA has made former captain of Nigeria’s D’tigers Olumide Oyedeji an ambassador of the game.

This move was made in Cairo, Egypt.

Oyedeji joined the Nigerian senior basketball team in 1997 and competed in 7 Afrobasket championships including the 2015 edition which Nigeria won.

Meanwhile the struggle for the leadership of the Nigeria basketball federation remains unabated with two factions claiming legitimacy.

The Tijani Umar led faction has Olumide Oyedeji as Vice president.

Oyedeji insists the elections held in Kano followed the rules entrenched in the NBBF constitution.

But Amadu Musa Kida who emerged president in the other election in Abuja has swiftly debunked Oyedeji’s claims