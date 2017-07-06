Nobody can remove EFCC boss – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says nobody can remove Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on behalf of the acting president was Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, in Kaduna on Thursday while inaugurating a zonal office of the EFCC.

El-Rufai described Magu as a nightmare for corrupt people, saying the Buhari government has confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill.

The acting President said, Magu will remain the EFCC chairman as long as he remains the acting president, just as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the

president.