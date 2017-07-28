There is renewed tension on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward Japan this Friday.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe has already confirmed the report of Friday’s launch in Seoul and Tokyo, though details are scanty on what type of missile it was.

According to Japanese chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, the missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The distance of the missile flight could have been more than 3,000km.

This latest action comes just weeks after Pyongyang tested an intercontinental rocket capable of hitting parts of the US.