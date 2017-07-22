Home News “Not too Young to Rule” group plans engagement with Legislators
“Not too Young to Rule” group plans engagement with Legislators
News
Nigeria
0

“Not too Young to Rule” group plans engagement with Legislators

0
0
now viewing

“Not too Young to Rule” group plans engagement with Legislators

The-Commissioner-of-Police-Fatai-Owoseni-
now playing

Police deploy 30,000 Officers for Lagos Council Election

Rann IDP Bombing-TVC
now playing

Why Military mistakenly bombed Rann IDP Camp - DHQ

Yakubu-Dogara-TVC
now playing

Dogara fails to swear-in Dorothy Mato despite court ruling

Rivers Angel - TVC
now playing

Okon confident Rivers Angels will maintain top spot

Imama Amakpapo-TVC
now playing

LMC orders Rangers to pay Imama all outstanding earnings

Image result for "Not too Young to Rule" group plans engagement with LegislatorsThe ‘Not to young to Run’ movement has commended the speaker of the house of representatives Honorable Yakubu Dogara for reaffirming his commitment to the passage of the not to young to run bill.

Addressing journalists in Lagos the group noted that lawmakers need to support the bill which removes age limits as a requirement for people running for elective position, they urged the Senate to follow the steps of the house of representatives .

The group alos added that it has set aside July 25 as the national day of action for engaing legislators in the quest to asvocate the principles of inclusion ,equality and justice.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
The-Commissioner-of-Police-Fatai-Owoseni-

Police deploy 30,000 Officers for Lagos Council Election

TVCN 0
Rann IDP Bombing-TVC

Why Military mistakenly bombed Rann IDP Camp – DHQ

TVCN 0
Yakubu-Dogara-TVC

Dogara fails to swear-in Dorothy Mato despite court ruling

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close