The ‘Not to young to Run’ movement has commended the speaker of the house of representatives Honorable Yakubu Dogara for reaffirming his commitment to the passage of the not to young to run bill.

Addressing journalists in Lagos the group noted that lawmakers need to support the bill which removes age limits as a requirement for people running for elective position, they urged the Senate to follow the steps of the house of representatives .

The group alos added that it has set aside July 25 as the national day of action for engaing legislators in the quest to asvocate the principles of inclusion ,equality and justice.