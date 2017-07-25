The “Not Too Young To Rule” group is rallying to the National Assembly as lawmakers start the debate on the bill seeking to reduce the age limit for people to run for a political office.

The rally is coming less than 24 hours after the senate president said the “Not Too Young To Rule” bill is still part of the items to be considered in the review.

The National Assembly kicked off debate on the report of a committee set up to review Nigeria’s constitution on Tuesday.

The joint committee of the senate and house of representatives submitted its report last week, with a number of proposals.

The report hasn’t been made public but issues that have generated debates about the constitution in recent times include: fiscal and regional federalism, local government autonomy, and state policing.