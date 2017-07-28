Home News NUPENG threatens industrial action in Abuja
Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas say they will withdraw their services in the federal Capital and environs in the next two weeks.

That’s if the Federal government fails to prevail on the management of AMCOM to Pay SEAWOLF workers their terminal benefits.

The union which issued the notice after its NEC meeting says the payment of salaries and entitlements to the workers is long over due.

The workers have not been paid their terminal benefits since they were laid off in 2013.

