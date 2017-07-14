Oando, Agip take over repairs, maintenance of Port Harcourt Refinery

Oando Plc has promised to increase the refining capacity of the Port Harcourt Refinery from the current thirty percent to a hundred percent.

The company is planning this as it begins to repair and operate the Port Harcourt Refinery on behalf of the government.

The CEO of the company, Wale Tinubu, said in Lagos that Oando and Agip had secured government approval to handle the repairs and maintenance of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Tinubu hinted that Oando will soon turn to investors to raise fresh N40 billion for operations.