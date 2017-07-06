Obasanjo commiserates with Kano state over Maitama Sule’s death

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the death Maitama Sule as a big loss to the nation, saying he left a lot in experience for Nigerians to benefit from.

Obasanjo disclosed this in Kano when he paid a condolence visit to the state.

The former Nigerian President says Maitama Sule’s service of integrity to the nation would never be forgotten, adding that the late diplomat left when Nigeria needed him the most.

On his part, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje expressed delight at the former president’s visit.

Other dignitaries at the Kano Government house were Governors of Adamawa, Bindow Jibrilla, and Niger State, Abubakar Bello as well as many other former governors.