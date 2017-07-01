Home News Obong of Calabar distances self from secession calls
Obong of Calabar distances self from secession calls

Image result for Obong of CalabarThe palace of the Obong of Calabar has distanced itself from social media reports claiming the Obong sent a delegate to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in a show of support for the Biafra agitations.

In an exclusive interview with TVC News, the prime minister of the Kingdom and palace chiefs noted that the traditional leader is not in support of the Biafra cause and has never sent a delegation to Nnamdi Kanu or requested any meeting with him.

Palace Authorities condemn the report saying it is aimed at bringing the revered throne to disrepute but warn that perpetrators will be brought to book

