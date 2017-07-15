Home News Ogun govt. targets 4000 C of O in one month
Ogun govt. targets 4000 C of O in one month
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun govt. targets 4000 C of O in one month

0
0
Governor-Ibikunle-Amosun-TVC-
now viewing

Ogun govt. targets 4000 C of O in one month

AIB-TVCNewsNigeria
now playing

Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports

idp-nema=Taraba-State-Mambilla-TVC
now playing

Mambillla clashes : FG storms Taraba with 12 trailers of relief items

IPOB-UN
now playing

Coalition of Northern groups takes IPOB agitation to U.N.

now playing

FG denies concession of Port-Harcourt refinery

now playing

LG Autonomy: Labour Unions protest at Senate, Reps meeting in Lagos

Governor Amosun-TVC-IkenneOgun State government has appealed to applicants in the Home Owners Charter program to have faith in the government, as work is ongoing on how to be distributing a minimum of 4000 certificates of occupancy to beneficiaries every month.

The Director-General of Bureau of Lands and Survey in the State, Biyi Ismail made this known while distributing another set of 1000 certificates of occupancy to beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said the state has drawn up a plan on how to ensure that all successful applicants of the programme who fulfilled all the requirements and has paid the dues get their tittle documents.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tolu Odebiyi also appealed to applicants who have not submitted all the required documents to do so on time, in order to reduce pressure on those working in the section.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
AIB-TVCNewsNigeria

Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports

TVCN 0
idp-nema=Taraba-State-Mambilla-TVC

Mambillla clashes : FG storms Taraba with 12 trailers of relief items

TVCN 0
IPOB-UN

Coalition of Northern groups takes IPOB agitation to U.N.

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close