Ogun State government has appealed to applicants in the Home Owners Charter program to have faith in the government, as work is ongoing on how to be distributing a minimum of 4000 certificates of occupancy to beneficiaries every month.

The Director-General of Bureau of Lands and Survey in the State, Biyi Ismail made this known while distributing another set of 1000 certificates of occupancy to beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said the state has drawn up a plan on how to ensure that all successful applicants of the programme who fulfilled all the requirements and has paid the dues get their tittle documents.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tolu Odebiyi also appealed to applicants who have not submitted all the required documents to do so on time, in order to reduce pressure on those working in the section.